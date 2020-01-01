Shop All Games

Just Released!. CPO Price $43.00 (retail price $60.00).



A Splendid Little War

The Spanish-American War: Santiago Campaign, July 1-14, 1898



The game covers the entire land campaign in Cuba, which saw the fall of Santiago de Cuba and the Spanish surrender of the island. It combines only moderate complexity with the delivery of a wide variety of unit types: the Rough Riders, Cuban (and Spanish) Guerrillas, Gatling Guns, the US Observation Balloon, Engineers, and just about everything in between.

