Shop All Games

Welcome to Legion Wargames Online Store

$15 OFF SALE: We are currently offering additional discounts on these select games. Take an additional $15 off our already discounted prices on each game purchased. No code required, you will see the $15 deducted from the price when the game is placed in your cart.

  • A Splendid Little War ($50 - $35)
  • Blenheim, 1704 ($45 - $30)
  • Decisive Victory: Soissons 1918 ($50 - $35)
  • Fire on the Mountain ($52 - $37)
  • The Great Game ($64 - $39)
  • Prairie Aflame ($45 - $30)
  • Redvers' Reverse ($48 - $33)
  • Tanga 1914 ($45 - $30)

We are pleased to announce that the Target For Tonight - Italian Campaign Expansion is available for purchase now at the CPO price (MSRP $46 - CPO $35).


Back in
Stock Now
Back in
Stock Now