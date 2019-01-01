Additional Information

Site Information

 Loading... Please wait...

10th ANNIVERSARY SALE

Welcome to the Legion Wargames 10th Anniversary BLOWOUT SALE!

We want to say "Thank You" for your support over these past ten years. We could not have done it without you!
And to that end we decided that every game should be discounted. The discount categories are shown below and the prices are good through the end of May 2019. Buy more, save more, and again thank you for your support of Legion Wargames.
See shipping costs here, and be sure to check out our EU friendly shipping arrangement with Limey Yank Games.
25% Off 30% Off 35% Off 40% Off 45% Off 50% Off
$60 Sale $45

$60 Sale $45

$80 Sale $60

$64 Sale $48

$70 Sale $49

$64 Sale $45

$62 Sale $43 		$56 Sale $36

$68 Sale $44

$58 Sale $38

$48 Sale $31

$62 Sale $37

$66 Sale $40

$56 Sale $34

$40 Sale $24

$70 Sale $39

Reprint Pre-Order Sale Price $31

$20 Sale $11

$64 Sale $32

$58 Sale $29

$96 Sale $48



Pre-Order Vol. IX
Trois Batailles en Allemagne
Here
 (25% discount only) Available in 2019
Upgrade Kits for First Edition/Reprinted Games


Upgrade to 2019 Reprint

US $12 (shipping included)
INT $20 (shipping included)

Upgrade to 2019 Reprint

US $12 (shipping included)
INT $20 (shipping included)

Upgrade to 2018 2nd Edition

US $12 (shipping included)
INT $20 (shipping included)
    There are no products in this category.

Quick Links

Categories

All prices are in USD. © 2019 Legion Wargames. Sitemap Powered by BigCommerce